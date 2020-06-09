Kochi

Community testing from today

Tests to detect the presence of antibodies in the wider community as part of COVID-19 surveillance will begin in the district on Tuesday. A meeting convened by District Collector S.Suhas on Monday issued the necessary directions in this regard.

About 500 samples would be tested in the first phase. Assistant nodal officer of Ardram, Dr. Nikhilesh Menon, and assistant laboratory surveillance officer, Dr.Gouri Kripa, would be the nodal officers of the programme. Healthcare workers in COVID-19 hospitals, volunteers, policemen, traders, and hotel employees will be tested as a priority. Patients reaching government and private hospitals with respiratory illnesses too would be tested for antibodies. Those who have completed the quarantine period and do not have any symptoms would also be tested.

In seven days, 11 categories of people will be tested.

In category 1A, 14 employees from COVID-19 treatment centres, medical college hospital and 12 employees from hospitals in Aluva, Muvattupuzha, and Karuvelipady would be tested. The next category of 1B would comprise employees of non-COVID-19 hospitals. Muvattupuzha, Kochi, Aluva, and North Paravur are the taluks selected for antibody testing in this category.

Police personnel, field officials, employees of local self governments, mediapersons, and anganwadi employees come next under category 2A, while ration shopkeepers, food distributors, community kitchen volunteers come in category 2B. The rest of the people, including those in quarantine in COVID-19 care centres, the elderly, and members of the general public would be tested in a phased manner.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:01:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/community-testing-from-today/article31782747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY