Community Radio National Award for Radio Kochi

Published - July 25, 2024 10:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Radio Kochi 90 FM, the first community radio station in Ernakulam, licensed to St. Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Kochi, bagged the 10th prestigious Community Radio National Award, instituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the ‘thematic category’.

Radio Kochi won the award for the programme, “Nirangal: Spectrum of Vibrant Talents”, a 15-episode awareness series on autism spectrum disorder. Radio Kochi is the first community radio station in Kerala to produce and broadcast exclusive series on autism spectrum disorder.

Sr. Vinitha, provincial superior, said the award added much glory to the ongoing centenary celebrations of the college. Tania Lewis, Chandulal P.C., and Krishnakumar C.K., are the producers of the series, while Sr. Ashrita and Nikhil Abraham were the coordinators.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the awards.

