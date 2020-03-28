Kochi

Community kitchens feed the needy in crisis time

Meals prepared at a community kitchen under the Thripunithura Muncipality being packed and loaded in a delivery vehicle on Friday. A total 500 people, including those in quarantine and the homeless, were provided three square meals by the local body.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

79 outlets opened under panchayats; migrant workers avail service

Seventy-nine community kitchens have started functioning under 82 panchayats in Ernakulam district.

The community kitchens were launched to provide food to those in need as part of the State government’s directive to ensure that nobody remained without food amid the lockdown. Those who are in home quarantine, those unable to cook because they stay alone in lodges or have no essentials, the elderly and the indigent, destitute people, bedridden patients, and those who seek alms will be provided food from the community kitchens.

Some local bodies have set up more than one kitchen to meet the requirement. Kunnukara panchayat with four kitchens has the highest number of community kitchens in the district. Steps have been taken to set up eight more such kitchens in Ernakulam.

Migrant workers were found availing the service more compared to those in home quarantine in the district, according to an official release.

The kitchens are being operated by the Department of Local Self Government in association with the Kudumbashree Mission. The kitchens have been set up at schools and auditoriums.

Kudumbashree Mission officials said free meals would be given to migrant workers, quarantined people and the unemployed, and the expenses would be reimbursed by the local bodies concerned.

Corporation kitchens

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Suhas issued a stringent directive to the Kochi Corporation on the civic body’s delay in opening community kitchens under its jurisdiction. Mayor Soumini Jain said five community kitchens were launched under five zones of the Corporation on Friday, and criticised the district administration for issuing such a directive without verifying facts.

Snehil Kumar Singh, Sub Collector and Incident Commander responsible for implementation of COVID-19 control activities, has asked the Corporation to shift nearly 500 homeless people living on the streets under the civic body’s jurisdiction to camps. An order was issued directing the Corporation Secretary to set up camps at SRV High School, Government Girl’s High School, and other safer locations.

