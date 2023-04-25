Common waste treatment facility proposed for Eloor municipality and FACT

April 25, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - KOCHI

A common waste treatment facility has been proposed for Eloor municipality and FACT, Udyogmandal.

The government has given in-principle approval for the project. The public sector company will provide land for setting up the facility. It will also extend technical expertise for setting up the common facility. The corporate social responsibility fund of the unit may be used towards establishing the plant.

“The idea is to have a common facility for treatment of biodegradable, non-biodegradable and liquid waste. We have entrusted the Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Mundur, with the task of preparing the detailed project report. They are expected to visit the site on Wednesday,” said Eloor municipal chairman A.D. Sujil.

The municipality will have the responsibility of managing the daily operations of the plant. The marketing of manure generated from the treatment of biodegradable waste will be done by the company. The municipality authorities will have to ensure that the manure generated confirmed to the standards prescribed by the company.

Mr. Sujil said the capacity of the solid and liquid waste treatment facility would be fixed as per the recommendations of experts. The municipality has already initiated steps to promote decentralised treatment of biodegradable waste generated in various wards. The waste generators will get biobins at 90% subsidy. A bin costing ₹1,900 will be available at ₹190 for beneficiaries. The public could approach their elected representatives to avail the benefit, he said.