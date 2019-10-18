Common solid waste collection points mooted

The Department of Local Self-Governments (LSG) has recommended the setting up of common solid waste collection points under the Kochi Corporation to streamline the waste collection and disposal process.

The proposal was placed by the government’s Suchitwa Mission as part of ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of local bodies across the State in waste management in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“In addition to door-to-door collection, there should be manned common collection points where people can drop off waste as they will be helpful for those who are not able to adjust with the collection timings of the corporation,” according to the recommendations.

The corporation has to select the locations in accordance with a detailed plan to achieve the proposed objective of 100% scientific collection and disposal of both biodegradable and non bio-degradable waste. The health supervisor of the civic body has to ensure proper collection process in all the 74 wards. The practice should also be followed in commercial establishments and institutions. The Corporation Secretary has been asked to monitor the progress of the initiatives on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the civic body said they were working on a plan to set up common collection points. The proposal will be placed before the council for final approval. “We will hold discussions with stakeholders before selecting the collection points,” they added.

The report on door-to-door collection should include details such as frequency of collection of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, number of workers engaged, and the number of vehicles utilised for the purpose.

Besides Kochi Corporation, Kalamassery municipality has been asked to consider the proposal to set up collection centres at select locations. The local body has to come up with details of the locations where bio-degradable waste treatment bins are available. It has to inform the public about the time and place of non-bio-degradable waste collection.

The municipal authorities should publish details of material collection facilities under their jurisdiction. They should also examine how the services of Clean Kerala Company can be availed for treatment of non-biodegradable waste and e-waste.