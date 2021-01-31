Commodore Ayyar retires

Kochi

R. Ramakrishna Ayyar, who as Commodore commanded the naval air station Garuda at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi when a massive rescue and relief operation was undertaken by the forces during the floods of 2018, retired after 33 years of service in the Navy.

Vishisht Seva Medal

He was serving as Group Commander of the NCC at the time of retirement. He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal for his services during the floods. Commodore Ayyar hails from Cherpulassery, Palakkad.

