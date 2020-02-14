Kochi

Committee reviews Moolampilly rehabilitation programme

PWD officials to report on damage suffered by houses

The officials of the Public Works Department will report on the cracks that have developed in the houses that were constructed under the Moolampilly rehabilitation programme.

The decision was taken at the monitoring committee meeting of the rehabilitation programme held on Thursday. The sketch of the rehabilitation plots allotted at Vazhakala village for rehabilitating the evictees will be prepared. Building permits will be renewed for the housing projects at Kadamakkudi and Mulavukad panchayats subject to the approval of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority. The committee will write to the State government regarding the offer for providing employment to the family members of the evictees. The issue of non-completion of the houses will also be taken up with the government, it was decided.

District Collector S. Suhas presided over the meeting.

Besides government officials, coordination committee leaders convener V.P. Wilson, Eloor Gopinath, K. Rejikumar and Francis Kalathinkal attended.

