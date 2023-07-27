Committee points to flaws in wildlife warden’s order to capture PT-7

July 27, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to inspect the wild elephant PT-7 has informed the court that the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) had failed to duly incorporate the specific reasons in the order to capture the elephant.

In its report submitted to the court, the committee pointed out that there was undue delay on the part of the CWW in taking an appropriate decision on whether the elephant should be kept in captivity or released into deep forest.

The report said there were two orders from the CWW for capturing the elephant. In both the orders, necessary justifications for the capture, as mandated by Section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, were not mentioned. The official had issued orders constituting a committee to decide on the possibility of releasing the elephant back to its natural habitats after five months of its capture. Besides, training for the elephant was initiated even before proceedings to retain it in captivity began.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee said there was impairment to the left eye of the elephant. Experts from the veterinary university could be requested to examine the animal and do the needful, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.