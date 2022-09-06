Committee mooted to monitor Periyar action plan implementation

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has proposed a monitoring committee comprising Additional Chief Secretaries of Environment, Local Self-Government, Irrigation/Water Resources, and Finance to ensure time-bound implementation of the action plan for the restoration of the Periyar.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, will be the coordinator of the committee. It must hold regular meetings to take stock of the implementation process. The progress must be reviewed at least once in a month. The committee may associate with the Chairman of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB), District Magistrates of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur, and any other experts/individual/organisation, according to the Special Bench of the tribunal.

The minutes of the meeting may be placed on the website of the Environment department. The Chief Secretary may interact with the committee at least once in three months. The committee may consider core steps required to restore the water quality of the river so as to protect the environment and public health.

Though all timelines set by the tribunal are over, the committee must execute the action plans within a year. Allocation of funds may be given priority. Funds available with the PCB for environment restoration may also be utilised.

The committee may also ensure that all industries concerned in the catchment area of the Periyar on the stretch in question must adopt Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and comply with environmental rules.

The committee may also ensure remedial action by the PCB in the exercise of statutory powers under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 against the erring industries/individuals/local bodies.