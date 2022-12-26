ADVERTISEMENT

Committee formed for sex education at schools, Kerala government tells High Court

December 26, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that a committee of experts has been constituted to chalk out programmes to be organised at every school to prevent sexual abuse.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also submitted that it had also constituted a committee of experts to identify the mode and methodology for imparting an age-appropriate prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse.

The submissions were made in response to a High Court directive to include a “prevention-oriented program on sexual abuse” in the school curriculum. The court had observed that the existing awareness programmes had not yielded the desired results. A prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse was necessary, the High Court had said.

The government submitted that the committee consisting of the Director-General of Education as chairman, Additional Director-General of Education as vice chairman and other experts had been formed.

