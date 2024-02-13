Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety begins Kochi metro inspection

February 13, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Anant M. Chowdhary, began his two-day inspection of Kochi Metro’s 1.20 km S.N. Junction-Thripunithura extension from February 12 (Monday) evening.

Metro trains have been doing trial runs in the corridor during the past month, to ensure that all systems are in place. The CMRS would inspect passenger amenities, signalling, other systems, and the track before taking a call on issuing safety certificate for trains to begin commercial operation on the corridor.

Once commissioned, it will mark the culmination of first phase of the 28-km Kochi Metro corridor, having a total of 25 stations between Aluva and Thripunithura. Kochi Metro Rail Limited single-handedly built the Pettah-Thripunithura viaduct and the remaining works will be completed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Preparatory works on the Tripunithura extension began in September 2020. There was delay in acquiring land since the extension was mainly through a greenfield alignment which had plenty of private land. The Railways gave land [adjacent to the Tripunithura railway station] in May 2022, following which works began in full steam from June 2022.

The Tripunithura terminal station has three platforms and three tracks, keeping in mind the metro’s future extensions, including to link it with the metro’s phase-two Kakkanad extension that would end at Infopark.

Kakkanad extension

In the meantime, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh chaired a stakeholder meeting to review preparatory works for the metro’s Kakkanad extension and traffic diversion plans. It was decided to clear bottlenecks and to widen narrow roads. Alternative corridors would be developed to divert vehicles.