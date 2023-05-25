Commemoration of arrival of first ship at Kochi port

May 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Port Day, the commemoration of the entry of first ship into the Kochi harbour, will be celebrated here on May 26. The first ship, SS Padma, entered the inner harbour of Kochi through the widened and deepened Cochin channel on May 26, 1928. The celebrations will be held at 1.30 p.m. on the day at Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island, said a press release here. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will be the chief guest at the event. He will address the gathering virtually. M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority; Jaideep P., Commissioner of Customs; Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Naval Officer-In-Charge (Kerala), and Vikas Narwal, Deputy Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority, will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.