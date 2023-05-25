Commemoration of arrival of first ship at Kochi port

May 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin Port Day, the commemoration of the entry of first ship into the Kochi harbour, will be celebrated here on May 26. The first ship, SS Padma, entered the inner harbour of Kochi through the widened and deepened Cochin channel on May 26, 1928. The celebrations will be held at 1.30 p.m. on the day at Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island, said a press release here. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will be the chief guest at the event. He will address the gathering virtually. M. Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority; Jaideep P., Commissioner of Customs; Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Naval Officer-In-Charge (Kerala), and Vikas Narwal, Deputy Chairperson, Cochin Port Authority, will be present.