Colourful start to new academic year in Ernakulam

June 01, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Hundreds of children entered Class 1 in various schools under the General Education department in Ernakulam as teachers welcomed them with colourful balloons and gifts as part of the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ held at block, sub-district and district levels on Thursday.

With rain staying away, parents and children had a smooth journey to government and aided schools across Ernakulam. As many as 15,400 children joined Class 1 in various schools.

Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the district-level Praveshanolsavam held at Govt. Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Classes were decorated using balloons and flowers. Teachers took extra effort to ease anxieties of little kids. The government had been able to improve the basic infrastructure in public schools, said Mr. Anilkumar. He said lessons on solid waste management should be made part of the curriculum in schools.

The Mayor also inaugurated the green campus project on the occasion. Hibi Eden, MP, who inaugurated the anti-drugs awareness campaign, said the public education protection initiatives had helped in registering an increase in the number of students enrolling in public schools. T.J. Vinod, MLA, said the public education sector was on the path of change in the State. Ullas Thomas, president of Ernakulam District Panchayat, said that training in swimming would be provided to students in government schools in the district under the ‘Jala Tharangam’ initiative. Besides the Ernakulam District Panchayat, General Education department and the District Disaster Management Authority would partner in the programme, he said.