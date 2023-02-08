Colourful start to MGU Union Youth Fest

February 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

A colourful procession attended by hundreds of youth marked the start of the Mahatma Gandhi University Union Youth Fest here on Wednesday.

It started from Marine Drive here and concluded at the main venue at the men’s hostel ground of Maharaja’s College. The event saw active participation by students of city colleges, especially St. Teresa’s College, Maharaja’s College, Sacred Heart College, and Government Law College.

The competitive spirit among the arch rivals, Maharaja’s College and St. Teresa’s College, was visible from the start of the procession. They came up with interesting one-liners stating that they would emerge victorious in the final lap of the fest.

The students held placards in support of the late journalist Gouri Lankesh. The participants also waved rainbow flags and colourful balloons in support of the LGBTIQ community. Three transgender students are participating in the fest this time, according to the organisers. Chendamelam, band performance, and students dressed up in traditional attire were the other highlights of the fest.

Theatre veteran Nilambur Ayisha, writers Benyamin, G.R. Indugopan, and Deepa Nishanth inaugurated the fest. The opening day of the five-day event also witnessed a marriage at ‘Arangu’, the cultural venue at Maharaja’s College. Kripa and Nadeem, former students of the college, joined hands in the company of students and their friends. The two had pursued undergraduate programmes at Maharaja’s College from 2014-17, according to a communication from the organisers.