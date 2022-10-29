Colourful start to global meet on gender in fisheries

Delegates from 20 countries will participate and present their works

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 29, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen artists from Chennai and Kochi and 10 fine arts students from RLV College, Thripunithura, came together at the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) campus on Friday to mark the beginning of a global conference on gender in fisheries and aquaculture to be held in the city between November 20 and 23.

A communication from Leela Edwin, acting head of CIFT, said the event on the campus on Friday featured prominent artists, including S. Jayaraj, Raj Balram, Shailesh, Sandeep, Sui Anand, and Wilssy Johnson. During the camp, the artists showcased their style of painting and demonstrated techniques for students to achieve professional finesse. 

A day-long event with the theme of ‘Women in fisheries’ was organised by ICAR-CIFT in association with Bay of Bengal Programme (BOBP) and Arnawaz Vasudev Charities at Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Chennai. The event is a precursor to a special session being organised at the eighth global conference on gender in aquaculture and fisheries being hosted by CIFT.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegates from 20 countries will participate and present their works on gender in aquaculture and fisheries sectors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app