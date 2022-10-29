Colourful start to global meet on gender in fisheries

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen artists from Chennai and Kochi and 10 fine arts students from RLV College, Thripunithura, came together at the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) campus on Friday to mark the beginning of a global conference on gender in fisheries and aquaculture to be held in the city between November 20 and 23.

A communication from Leela Edwin, acting head of CIFT, said the event on the campus on Friday featured prominent artists, including S. Jayaraj, Raj Balram, Shailesh, Sandeep, Sui Anand, and Wilssy Johnson. During the camp, the artists showcased their style of painting and demonstrated techniques for students to achieve professional finesse.

A day-long event with the theme of ‘Women in fisheries’ was organised by ICAR-CIFT in association with Bay of Bengal Programme (BOBP) and Arnawaz Vasudev Charities at Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Chennai. The event is a precursor to a special session being organised at the eighth global conference on gender in aquaculture and fisheries being hosted by CIFT.

Delegates from 20 countries will participate and present their works on gender in aquaculture and fisheries sectors.