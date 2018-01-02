Colourful rally marks end of Cochin Carnival

The festooned roads leading to Veli Ground from Parade Ground in Fort Kochi were a riot of colours on New Year day, when a colourful rally was taken out to mark the end of Cochin Carnival.

Thousands of people, including foreign nationals, thronged the location to witness the event. The annual rally saw better participation this time with an increase in the variety of fancy dresses and tableaux mounted atop vehicles.

With vehicular traffic banned through the route of the rally, revellers walked up in flocks to the venue.

Thousands of people thronged the roadside and terraces of houses and buildings on either side of the road, to get a clear glimpse of the procession. Officials and volunteers worked hard to ensure that the rally went off without hassles.

Hundreds stranded

Meanwhile, hundreds of people heading to Fort Kochi for New Year festivities were stranded at Vypeen jetty on Monday for the second consecutive day with just one boat operating in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi sector.

Hundreds of women, children and foreign nationals were stranded at the jetty for hours as Fort Queen, the only boat operating in the sector could accommodate only 150 passengers at a time. Though the State Water Transport Department operated ferries from Vypeen to Customs Jetty (located a km away from the heritage zone) in Fort Kochi, the service could not help clear the seasonal rush, said Majnu Komath of Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of NGOs.