Kochi

Colourful rally marks end of Cochin Carnival

Kochi, Kerala, 01/01/2018: Artists perform during the Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi on Monday. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat.

Kochi, Kerala, 01/01/2018: Artists perform during the Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi on Monday. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Thousands of people, including foreign nationals, throng Fort Kochi to witness the event

The festooned roads leading to Veli Ground from Parade Ground in Fort Kochi were a riot of colours on New Year day, when a colourful rally was taken out to mark the end of Cochin Carnival.

Thousands of people, including foreign nationals, thronged the location to witness the event. The annual rally saw better participation this time with an increase in the variety of fancy dresses and tableaux mounted atop vehicles.

With vehicular traffic banned through the route of the rally, revellers walked up in flocks to the venue.

Thousands of people thronged the roadside and terraces of houses and buildings on either side of the road, to get a clear glimpse of the procession. Officials and volunteers worked hard to ensure that the rally went off without hassles.

Hundreds stranded

Meanwhile, hundreds of people heading to Fort Kochi for New Year festivities were stranded at Vypeen jetty on Monday for the second consecutive day with just one boat operating in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi sector.

Hundreds of women, children and foreign nationals were stranded at the jetty for hours as Fort Queen, the only boat operating in the sector could accommodate only 150 passengers at a time. Though the State Water Transport Department operated ferries from Vypeen to Customs Jetty (located a km away from the heritage zone) in Fort Kochi, the service could not help clear the seasonal rush, said Majnu Komath of Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of NGOs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 8:16:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/colourful-rally-marks-end-of-cochin-carnival/article22348232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY