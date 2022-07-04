Colombo Security Conclave meet in Kochi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Maldives President elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih next to Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed (front 2nd L), Sri Lanka’s former President Chandrika Kumaratunga (L) and Maldives former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom during the swearing-in ceremony in Male, Maldives November 17, 2018. FILE | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 04, 2022 23:46 IST

The Conclave started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism among India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2011.