Colombo Security Conclave meet in Kochi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Maldives President elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih next to Maldives former President Mohamed Nasheed (front 2nd L), Sri Lanka’s former President Chandrika Kumaratunga (L) and Maldives former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom during the swearing-in ceremony in Male, Maldives November 17, 2018. FILE | Photo Credit: Reuters

The sixth deputy national security advisor-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave will be held in Kochi on July 7. The members of the Conclave are India, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. There are two observers - Bangladesh and Seychelles. The secretariat of the Conclave is located in Colombo.

The Conclave started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism among India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2011. The Conclave's mandate, over the years, has spread to issues of mutual interest. The membership of the group was enlarged in March 2022 to include Mauritius, said a communication here.

The pillars of cooperation among the countries in the Conclave are maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and organised crime, cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure and technology and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The meeting in Kochi wil discuss the way forward and implementation of the 2022-23 roadmap for cooperation and activities.


