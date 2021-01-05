Colleges reopen amid concerns about crowd control

Classes begin for final semester undergraduate and postgraduate students in first phase

A mixed turnout was witnessed across campuses in Ernakulam on Monday as colleges reopened partially amid concerns about how to avoid crowding and ensure physical distancing norms in the coming days.

The Mahatma Gandhi University had instructed college managements to ensure that only 50% of the total strength turned up on campuses on the first day. The authorities had given permission to start final semester undergraduate and postgraduate classes in the first phase of reopening.

“We had a good turnout of students in various courses as per the guidelines prescribed by the varsity. Students were found in a cheerful mood, especially after remaining at their homes following the pandemic crisis,” said Sunish K.S., member of the governing council and faculty of the department of zoology at Maharaja’s College.

Fr. Prashant Palakkapillil, Principal of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, said only first year postgraduate students were present on the campus on the first day of reopening as others had study leave ahead of exams. “The challenge is to avoid crowding of students. Teachers have been told to ensure the safety guidelines and protocol. We have also posted additional security personnel as part of the enhanced monitoring,” he said.

Students, teachers and non-teaching staff were found wearing masks. Colleges had set up additional facilities for washing hands and sanitisers were kept at these points. However, the recording of body temperature using thermal scanners was not fully complied with as the college authorities cited practical difficulties and logistical hurdles on the first day.

Hostels of various colleges had already started functioning in view of exams for various batches. The intake in each room has been reduced in keeping with the physical distancing norms. Canteens also started functioning after a long gap. Teachers in a few colleges said the attendance was only 30% for postgraduate batches as students staying in faraway places could not make it to colleges on the first day. Several parents were also concerned about their children using the public transport system, they said.