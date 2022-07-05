Kochi

College to ready DPR for Mulanthuruthy Tourism Circuit

The Mulanthuruthy Block Panchayat has decided to entrust the Department of French at St. Teresa’s College with the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mulanthuruthy Tourism Circuit, it was decided on Monday following a stakeholder meeting.

Students who are pursuing postgraduation in tourism will do a survey of potential tourism products like traditional art forms, cuisine and farm tourism avenues in the area, by month-end. The meeting was presided over by manager of the college Sister Vineetha.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
universities and colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2022 12:06:10 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/college-to-ready-dpr-for-mulanthuruthy-tourism-circuit/article65600411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY