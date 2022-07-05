College to ready DPR for Mulanthuruthy Tourism Circuit
The Mulanthuruthy Block Panchayat has decided to entrust the Department of French at St. Teresa’s College with the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mulanthuruthy Tourism Circuit, it was decided on Monday following a stakeholder meeting.
Students who are pursuing postgraduation in tourism will do a survey of potential tourism products like traditional art forms, cuisine and farm tourism avenues in the area, by month-end. The meeting was presided over by manager of the college Sister Vineetha.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.