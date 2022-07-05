College to ready DPR for Mulanthuruthy Tourism Circuit

The Mulanthuruthy Block Panchayat has decided to entrust the Department of French at St. Teresa’s College with the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mulanthuruthy Tourism Circuit, it was decided on Monday following a stakeholder meeting.

Students who are pursuing postgraduation in tourism will do a survey of potential tourism products like traditional art forms, cuisine and farm tourism avenues in the area, by month-end. The meeting was presided over by manager of the college Sister Vineetha.