College to celebrate ruby jubilee

KOCHI

29 September 2021 22:03 IST

The year-long ruby jubilee celebrations of Aquinas College, Kochi, will begin on October 1.

R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education, will inaugurate the programme marking 40 years of the college at its auditorium at 3 p.m.. Joseph Kariyil, Bishop of Cochin, will preside over the eevent. Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of MG University, will deliver the keynote address.

