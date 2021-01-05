College teachers directed to record regular classes

KOCHI

05 January 2021

Sessions to be made available online for students

College teachers have been directed to record offline sessions for uploading it online for students who cannot attend regular classes due to various reasons.

It will also help in not repeating portions taken in the traditional classroom mode online. Even though the Directorate of Collegiate Education has suggested making videos of the offline classes, teachers remain doubtful about how it can be done with the limited facilities available in most of the campuses. However, the audio recording of the sessions could be ensured using mobile phones, they said.

The classes for each scheme have to be offered for each batch as per the latest guidelines. Teachers should not handle classes for more than one such batch daily. Faculty members or students having medical ailments should not turn up on the campus. But arrangements have to be made to ensure that students who cannot attend classroom sessions access it through the online mode. The work-from-home option may be given to teachers and non-teaching staff having medical issues. Those permitted to work from home need to submit COVID-19-negative certificate before joining duty.

Each college has to set up a sanitation spot, where sanitisers, thermometer, masks, gloves and dustbin are to be provided as part of the safety protocol. Students should be permitted to enter campuses only after recording their temperature.

An eight-member COVID-19 cell should be formed in each college. A faculty member should be be placed in charge of the cell in addition to the principal. The team should include the junior health inspector representing the region, ward member and office senior superintendent. No visitors should be allowed on campuses till the restrictions are lifted.