College students roped in to fight waste menace in Ernakulam

May 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 140 students from various colleges in Ernakulam have been roped in as volunteers of the three-phased campaign being embarked on by multiple agencies to make the district waste- and litter-free.

The volunteers were deployed by the colleges in response to a letter from the District Collector. The student volunteers are being imparted training and led by a youth coordinator assigned by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. The campaign is being carried out jointly by the district administration, Nava Kerala Mission, Local Self-Government department (LSGD), and the Suchitwa Mission among others.

“While we are open to student volunteers from all streams, the greater focus is on bachelor of social work and master of social work students since waste management is part of their academics as well. We are also collaborating with technical institutions to explore the scope of technology in waste management. Student volunteers have also been asked to ensure that the neighbourhood of their institutions and households are litter-free,” said S. Renjini, district coordinator, Nava Kerala Mission.

Student volunteers are encouraged to associate with NGOs and the local bodies concerned by presenting them with a concrete plan, including on recycling and on how to go about waste management. They can even adopt a ward in the process in what has been broadly conceptualised as a link between academia and the LSGD for the larger goal of turning Kerala waste- and litter-free.

Apart from merely participating in the campaign, students are also encouraged to take up waste management as their future academic subject. The scope of roping in the Education department to take the idea forward will also be explored.

The mobilisation of student volunteers will continue. The idea is to ensure maximum participation by youngsters in what is perceived to be a critical social mission.

