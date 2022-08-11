College sets up SPACE to foster innovation

Incubation centre to encourage industry-academia linkages

Space is key to creating new ideas, and St. Xavier's College for Women in Aluva has chosen its pristine surroundings to kindle innovation among students.

SPACE, the institution’s new incubation centre, offers young minds the chance to set their imagination on fire by taking inspiration from the nearby Periyar and its picturesque surroundings. Through its beautiful design aided by glass doors and panels, innovators can take a leaf out of the ecosystem to nurture their work.

“The incubation centre is built on the concept of land to encompass the landscape of the sea, mountains, and grasslands. It is a place where students can stimulate their thinking skills, while enjoying the beauty of rain and nature,” said Dr. Milon Franz, Principal. “The centre will act as a space that will help develop creative and innovative thoughts, besides fostering the industry-academia linkages for knowledge production and dissemination,” she added.

The Institution Innovation Cell, which was set up in 2019, had received a five-star rating for its efforts to boost innovation and entrepreneurship and undertaking various activities prescribed by Innovation Cell under the Ministry of Education. The college has been recognised in the performer band at the national level in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements.

The new incubation space will be open to students on the campus and also young talents in three schools, who are receiving mentor support from members of the incubation cell. The management has plans to welcome more young innovators to join its creative efforts in the second phase.