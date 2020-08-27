College removes head of faculty from post

KOCHI

27 August 2020 23:10 IST

The management of Union Christian College, Aluva, has removed the Head of the Department of English from the post and other duties based on a complaint of alleged sexual harassment filed against him by a former student. The inquiry into the complaint is being conducted by the institution’s internal grievance redressal committee. The college will take impartial and legal steps based on the report submitted by the committee, said David Saj Mathew P., Principal, in a communication on Thursday.

