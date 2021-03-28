College plans infrastructure development worth ₹12 crore

Kochi

28 March 2021 01:33 IST

Governor to inaugurate UC College centenary celebrations on March 29

Union Christian College, Aluva, has envisaged infrastructure projects to the tune of ₹12 crore on its centenary.

They include a state-of-the-art library building spread over 22,000 sq.ft and costing around ₹6.5 crore, an international house at ₹1.8 crore, a technology incubation centre worth ₹1.8 crore, renovation of the old ‘Kacheri malika’ dating back to the 1800s, and a new hostel for men.

“The government had allocated ₹5 crore in the State Budget for the library building. We hope to undertake the remaining projects with help from the Centre and State governments, companies through their CSR funds, alumni and other well-wishers of the institution that was opened in 1921,” said Father Thomas John, manager, UC College.

The new library building will have appropriately equipped space for the visually and physically challenged, a technology training centre for women and children from the neighbourhood, and space for production of digital teaching / learning resources.

“The proposed international house will offer a place to stay for visiting faculty from abroad under the Scholar-in-Residence programme. It will have facilities to organise semester programmes with foreign universities under partnership initiatives,” said Father John.

The college management has plans to set up an incubation and start-up centre spread across 10,000 sq.ft. It will facilitate tie-ups with industry and business communities. The centre will provide consultancy services in niche areas.

The college had hosted Mahatma Gandhi in March 1925 while he was on his way to Vaikom to participate in the satyagraha against untouchability. Rabindranath Tagore had visited the campus in 1922 and laid the foundation stone for the first men’s hostel named as Tagore Hostel. A few of the illustrious alumni include Paravur T.K. Narayana Pillai, Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Nitya Chaitanya Yati, P. Govinda Pillai, Malayattoor Ramakrishnan, and D. Babu Paul.

The college has 2,200 students enrolled in 14 graduate and postgraduate courses each in various disciplines. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the centenary celebrations on March 29.