College freshers get a taste of ‘new normal’ amidst pandemic

Institution in Kochi shoots online sessions at various locations on campus to familiarise newcomers with facilities

The pandemic crisis seems to have opened up a unique experience for freshers on campuses here.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has robbed them of the sheer excitement of walking into their new classroom and having a great time with their new friends. Instead, videos of their classrooms and laboratories shown online and freshers’ day being held in Google Meet or Zoom platforms have become the new normal.

“It is a fact that we missed the first day in our college in the face-to-face mode. But there is no other option now in view of the pandemic. But we are getting accustomed to this new experience, where everything is happening in front of our computer or mobile screen,” said students of B.A. Economics and English, who had joined autonomous colleges in the city.

Autonomous institutions had started classes for first-year students nearly two weeks ago while the admission process in government and aided arts and science colleges under the Mahatma Gandhi University is progressing. Prasant Palakkappillil, Principal of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, said that the initial online sessions for freshers were shot at various locations across the campus to familiarise them about the various facilities available on the campus. “We had organised family meetings and interactions among students aimed at making them at ease with the new normal,” he said.

Lizzy Mathew, Principal of St. Teresa’s College, said that freshers’ day was celebrated online with senior students welcoming newcomers. “We have also started online sessions, where first-year students will get an opportunity to present their talents ranging from literary and culinary to arts and music,” she said. Managements are planning to opt for the blended learning mode by combining both online and offline sessions even after colleges reopen for the traditional face-to-face sessions. Some of the colleges are toying with the idea of providing lectures online and using the offline mode for discussion and interactions on the lectures aired through videoconferencing platforms. Colleges have also stepped up the infrastructure for online learning by installing state-of-the-art teaching tools and systems.