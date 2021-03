KOCHI

25 March 2021 22:07 IST

A band from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, will perform at Vyttila Metro station on Friday evening.

The band, Heartian Project, will perform as part of KMRL’s initiative to inspire budding artists to perform and also to encourage students to travel in the metro, as part of its ridership enhancement activities, says a press release.

