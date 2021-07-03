College alumni step up efforts to fight pandemic

KOCHI

03 July 2021 21:51 IST

Oxygen distribution network launched at ESIC hospital at Udyogmandal in Ernakulam

The social service wing of the alumni at Government Model Engineering College at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district of Kerala has stepped up efforts fight the pandemic.

An oxygen distribution network inaugurated at the ESIC hospital at Udyogmandal by Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Saturday was the latest in the socially-responsible projects initiated by the xMEC Social Assist Trust, the social service arm of former students of the institution, following the health crisis.

“We had contributed ₹12 lakh for the ESI project. The facility will be able to ensure oxygen supply to nearly 77 patients at a time. The National Health Mission had undertaken the technical installation of the plant. The project was implemented in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry,” said M.V. Rajesh, secretary of the trust and associate professor, department of electronics engineering, Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara.

The trust had initiated support for projects worth ₹20 lakh as part of its COVID-19 relief activities. Some of the projects include oxygen concentrators at the COVID care centre at St. Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, oxygen concentrator and essential equipment at Anugraha Mission, Bengaluru; PPE kits and oximeters to the Health Department in Kerala, and distribution of 100 non-rebreather masks at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Prof. Rajesh said the trust had contributed ₹2.75 lakh towards setting up oxygen concentrators, fumigator, suction apparatus, and infrared thermometers at Government Community Health Centre at Upputhara in Idukki. “We have also raised ₹8.5 lakh towards setting up a ventilator facility at the Co-operative Hospital in Thrikkakara. It is expected to be ready by the end of this month,” he informed.

The former students also contributed around ₹1.07 lakh for providing mobile phones and laptops to needy children for pursuing online education.