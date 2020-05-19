Collector’s directive to govt. employees

Kozhikode

19 May 2020 21:08 IST

District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao has directed all government officials who are residents of Kozhikode district who were unable to report at their workplaces in other districts due to the lockdown, to report before him by 10 a.m. on Wednesday and to get engaged in COVID-19 duty that they will be assigned.

The officials will get their duties assigned at the disaster management section in the collectorate.

Advertising

Advertising