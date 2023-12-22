Collectorate to have detailed security and safety SOP by January

December 22, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

What if a fire breaks out or is there a bomb hoax warranting an emergency evacuation in the multi-storied district collectorate building housing 2,000-odd employees and where people visits on a daily basis for myriad services?

In the absence of a standard operating procedure (SOP) to deal with a disaster or an emergency, it remains more or less certain that there will be complete chaos. To resolve this potential threat, steps are now being taken to draw up a detailed SOP. An initial meeting in this regard convened by the Additional District Magistrate S. Shajahan has decided to draw up such a detailed SOP within three weeks.

Apart from the original building, which is over three decades-old, an additional planning block has also come up since then. No such SOP has been drawn up even after an Improvised Explosive Device went off in the collectorate in July 2009 makes it an even more serious shortcoming.

“As of now, there is no disaster management plan that guides both employees and visiting public about the evacuation exits or assembly points. We will elicit the support of the Disaster management department, experts like the hazard analyst at the district emergency operation centre at the collectorate and the police and fire force in drawing up the SOP. Besides, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, which has a dedicated disaster management wing has also agreed to extend their expertise,” said Mr. Shajahan.

Plans are also afoot to conduct a mock drill at least half-yearly to test disaster resilience of the collectorate and whether the SOP is fully complied with. A review meeting is likely to be held next week and authorities remain confident of drawing up the SOP latest by the third week of January.

Signages marking the exit and assembly points will be put up as part of the initiative. A plan will be devised with a senior official designated on each floor as floor marshals to oversee implementation of the SOP in event of an emergency.

“We will have to sensitise officials about their respective roles before moving on to conduct a mock drill. The plan would have been executed earlier if not for the pandemic. Considering that the offices are relatively old and have a lot of inflammable objects like paper files makes the implementation of the SOP all the more important,” said Mr. Shajahan.

