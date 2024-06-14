Collector to convene meeting to discuss preparatory works for Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension

The District Collector would shortly convene a meeting of stakeholders to discuss issues pertaining to the preparatory works being done as part of the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension, it is learnt.

This comes in the wake of agitations and concerns raised by residents’ associations, motorists, traders, and people’s representatives about the inordinate delay in widening Civil Line Road and in shifting electric and telecom posts, and the alleged unscientific construction of drains in the corridor.

Speaking to The Hindu, Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas hoped that the meeting, where Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is expected to make a presentation on the works, would help resolve issues like flooding of houses and other buildings on either side of the road. Innumerable vehicles too were damaged in a recent flooding, said to be due to improper construction of drains.

The State government and KMRL should remove encroachments and clear bottlenecks at junctions on alternative roads to divert vehicles, when barricades are erected on Civil Line Road to build the metro viaduct. Alinchuvadu, Vennala High School and Palachuvadu junctions are among those that need urgent widening since the road linking them would be the sole alternative for commuters who used to travel through Civil Line Road, Ms. Thomas said.

Maintaining that encroachments were causing bottlenecks to the flow of vehicles on roads leading to Kakkanad, KMRL sources hoped that the impending meeting would help resolve the issues.