Collector submits report on quarry accident

District Collector S. Suhas has said in his report on the granite quarry in Maneed panchayat, near Piravom, where two persons died on Wednesday, that the quarry had no permission from the grama panchayat to operate from March 31 this year.

The quarry had been in operation for 15 years now, but local residents had opposed it strongly. The report was submitted to the Secretary, Disaster Management, said a communication here.

The Kerala High Court had directed the panchayat authorities to renew the licence of the quarry to operate till June 2, the report said. The accident occurred on June 3.

Two persons, Deepak from West Bengal and Shashi from Maneed, were killed in the stone quarry collapse. The quarry operations have been suspended, and investigation is on.