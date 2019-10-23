Collector seeks report from KMRL

District Collector S. Suhas has sought a report from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on the effectiveness of drains in the vicinity of the metro’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium station.

This directive was issued following a review meeting on Tuesday of Operation Breakthrough that was launched on Monday to drain out floodwater from the city. This comes in the wake of the Kochi Corporation blaming KMRL/DMRC for the flooding of KSEB’s Kaloor substation, which resulted in power shutdown in many parts of the city.

But sources in KMRL said that they had done a joint inspection with KSEB earlier in the year, following which it was found that water entered the substation premises from a canal nearby and not from drains in the vicinity of the metro station.