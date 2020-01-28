Collector reviews precautions against coronavirus

District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday reviewed the safety precautions taken against the coronavirus in the wake of the alert sounded countrywide.

So far, 98 persons have been placed on home quarantine. These persons would be under observation for 28 days from the day of the travel from the affected area in China.

Additional district medical officer S. Sreedevi, who is also the district surveillance officer; airport health officer Hamsa Koya; isolation ward nodal officer Fathahuddin; and K. T. Sandhya Devi, Deputy Collector, District Disaster Management Authority, participated in the meeting held in the Collector’s chamber.