Collector reviews precautions against coronavirus

District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday reviewed the safety precautions taken against the coronavirus in the wake of the alert sounded countrywide.
So far, 98 persons have been placed on home quarantine. These persons would be under observation for 28 days from the day of the travel from the affected area in China.
Additional district medical officer S. Sreedevi, who is also the district surveillance officer; airport health officer Hamsa Koya; isolation ward nodal officer Fathahuddin; and K. T. Sandhya Devi, Deputy Collector, District Disaster Management Authority, participated in the meeting held in the Collector’s chamber.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.