Kochi

Collector reviews precautions against coronavirus

more-in

District Collector S. Suhas on Tuesday reviewed the safety precautions taken against the coronavirus in the wake of the alert sounded countrywide.

So far, 98 persons have been placed on home quarantine. These persons would be under observation for 28 days from the day of the travel from the affected area in China.

Additional district medical officer S. Sreedevi, who is also the district surveillance officer; airport health officer Hamsa Koya; isolation ward nodal officer Fathahuddin; and K. T. Sandhya Devi, Deputy Collector, District Disaster Management Authority, participated in the meeting held in the Collector’s chamber.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 10:26:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/collector-reviews-precautions-against-coronavirus/article30677535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY