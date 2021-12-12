Collector reviews Op Breakthrough work

KOCHI

12 December 2021 00:15 IST

The third phase of Operation Breakthrough to resolve waterlogging in the city would be completed very soon, according to a press release here on Saturday.

District Collector Jafar Malik reviewed the progress of work in rejuvenating the Puncha thodu and dry thodu, near the KSRTC bus stand and issued instructions to rebuild the culvert on the narrow dry thodu.

The obstructions in the Thevara-Perandoor canal would also be removed. Minor Irrigation Superintending Engineer Baji Chandran and Major Irrigation Executive Engineer D. Sandhya accompanied the Collector.

Advertising

Advertising