Collector reviews flyover work

District Collector S. Suhas on Wednesday reviewed the progress of work on the flyover at Vyttila at the site. Public Works Department officials in-charge of the work told him that the work was in the final stages and the approach road-filling on the Palarivattom side of the flyover was over.

Workers who were to carry out mastic asphalt work on the flyover had completed their quarantine, but they were waiting for the weather to clear. This would be begun on September 11. Timelines were also fixed for tarring and related work.