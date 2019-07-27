Collector records statements of injured in baton-charge

District Collector S. Suhas on Friday collected detailed statements of the parties concerned as part of his inquiry into clashes between the police and Communist Party of India (CPI) activists in the city earlier this week.

Eight persons each from the police and the CPI deposed before the Collector at the government guest house. Only a couple of statements remain to be recorded, sources said. He is likely to submit the report to the government on Monday.

Eleven CPI activists, including the party legislator from Muvattupuzha, Eldho Abraham, and party district secretary K. Raju, and three police personnel were injured after police caned protesters at a march taken out by the CPI to the office of the Inspector General of Police on Tuesday.

Mr. Suhas had collected the preliminary statements from both the party activists and the police personnel at the hospitals where they were admitted on the day of the incident itself.

Besides, he had collected medical reports and media footage of the incident.

He had reportedly delayed the collection of detailed statements from the injured persons until they were discharged from hospitals.

Abraham who suffered a fracture was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

The CPI had taken out the protest march demanding action against the police inspector of Njarakkal, M.K. Murali. They accused him of being lenient to a group of DYFI and SFI activists, who allegedly accosted and waylaid Mr. Raju a few days ago when he reached the government hospital at Njarakkal to visit the All India Students Federation activists injured in a clash with SFI activists at the Government Arts and Science College, Elankunnapuzha, Vypeen.