Collector promises to check waterlogging

District Collector S. Suhas said on Sunday that the height of seven culverts along Container Road would be brought down soon to avoid waterlogging on the road.

He said this while inspecting the waterlogged areas on the road. He said that steps would be taken immediately to reduce the height of the culverts. The unscientific construction of canals at the same level of the road had made the life of residents miserable. Residents also complained that they were facing a lot of problems because of the entry of reptiles into their houses during flooding. The possibility of disease outbreak was also high. They also told the Collector that the absence of street lights often resulted in accidents.

Residents demanded stoppage of toll collection as no service road had been constructed as promised.

The Collector told them he had no authority to take a call on the issue. He also directed Mulavukad panchayat representatives to take strong action against those who dumped waste in various parts of the panchayat. Panchayat president Viji Shajan told the Collector that the delay in linking the underpass with the road at Mulavukad north would result in more road accidents.

The Collector asked the panchayat president to submit a plan for the second phase of the construction of service road from the Mulavukad police station to Mulavukad north.