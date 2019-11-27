Collector orders strengthening of structures at cancer centre

District Collector S. Suhas has asked the special purpose vehicle Inkel Ltd to inspect and conduct an assessment of the damage at the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), where a structure under construction collapsed on Monday evening.

Mr. Suhas ordered rectification and strengthening of the existing structures after consultation with experts.

It was inferred that the collapse was due to poor stabilisation of the ground supporting the scaffolding, Mr. Suhas said. The structure was an extended porch of the main block supported on columns.

On Monday, concreting of the porch slab was completed by 7.30 p.m. But, the extra supports provided for shuttering slipped away, causing the collapse of 200 sqm of shuttering and wet concrete, including steel reinforcement.

Some workers who were on top of the slab fell along with the structure, causing injuries to five of them. They were treated at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. Three workers were discharged after administering first aid and two were admitted to the hospital.

Protest march staged

The Youth Congress took out a march on Tuesday alleging negligence and corruption by Inkel, which is constructing the buildings for CCRC and a block of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

The Principal of the medical college was gheraoed by Mohammed Shiyas, DCC vice president, who demanded that construction at the site should be permitted only after ensuring quality of work. Hibi Eden, MP, stated that the collapse of the structure had to be taken seriously. There were reservations about giving the work contract to Inkel, he said.

CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan issued a statement demanding action against the officials in charge of the work and the contractor.

A statement issued by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement said that the incident happened because of lack of supervision. There was no monitoring of the work on a weekly basis, it said. should be appointed to oversee the construction as the District Collector was burdened with many tasks, the statement said. Inkel had little experience in construction it said and demanded an inquiry into the roof collapse.