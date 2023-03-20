ADVERTISEMENT

Collector orders speeding up Jal Jeevan Mission works in Ernakulam

March 20, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh issued instructions on Monday to speed up Jal Jeevan Mission, a programme to make drinking water available to rural homes. He was speaking at a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Committee here. He said that any hurdles to providing connections will be taken up with the Public Works, Forest, and Railway departments. A meeting of the National Highways Authority of India will be held to remove any hurdles to laying of pipelines for the mission, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is being carried out in 82 panchayats in the district. The land that is required for the programme and that has been under government control has been taken over for the implementation of the mission. Another 128 cents of private land too needs to be acquired. A total of 2,47,261 houses will get water connections under the mission. Of these, 95,289 houses have already received their connections.

