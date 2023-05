Collector orders inspection of shops selling food items near schools in Ernakulam

May 12, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has issued instructions for joint inspection by Food Safety and Excise departments at shops selling food items located near schools. This is against the backdrop of reports suggesting sale of sweets laced with drugs in the vicinity of schools in Ernakulam. At the district food safety advisory committee meeting, he also asked for inspections at centres selling Shawarma. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.