Collector orders closure of illegal citizen service centres

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered the immediate closure of parallel centres offering citizen services on commercial basis near authorised Akshaya centres.
He said such centres by assuming names such as ‘Akshaya’, ‘Akshara’, and ‘e-kendram’ tend to mislead the public. Such parallel centres are not authorised to offer services like the ones under the e-district project. They register illegally through open portals and offer citizen services. The district office has received several complaints in this regard. The intelligence wing has also reported the misuse of various certificates shared by the public with such centres for availing of services.
The Akshaya project was implemented by the Electronics and Information Technology Department to facilitate the reach of various government and non-government services to the public. At present, four Akshaya centres in a panchayat and six in municipalities are permitted while the number is flexible within Corporation limits.
New Akshaya centres are not permitted within the 1.5-km radius of existing ones. The Collector has ordered that parallel citizen centres should not be granted licence and that existing ones should be closed down immediately.
