Collector orders closure of firms

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered the closure of all financial institutions under Popular Finance in the district. District Police Chiefs have also been asked to seize money, gold, and other assets from these institutions. The closure is being done under the Kerala Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act of 2013.

People have also been barred from entering into deals involving moveable and assets of Popular Finance. No transaction involving any moveable or immoveable asset of any financial institution under Popular Finance may be carried out, according to the order issued as directed by the State government.

All accounts in the name of the institution, their agents and managers in chit funds, cooperative societies, banks, and other financial institutions would be frozen.