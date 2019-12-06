Collector, officials draw flak

The Ernakulam district administration and the Food Safety officials came under severe criticism from the Legislative Committee here on Thursday.

It was the ban order on collecting drinking water from quarries, slapped by Ernakulam District Collector S. Suhas on the eve of the panel meeting, that invited the wrath of the legislators.

Panel chairman K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, questioned the act of banning the collection of water on the eve of the panel sitting. Though the committee chairman and others had raised the issue several times, the district authorities had not acted, he pointed out. Even as it welcomed the order, the legislative panel wondered whether the move was aimed at making a mockery of its activities.

The explanation of a senior official of the district administration that the ban was slapped following a complaint received a fortnight ago failed to convince the panel chairman.

Checking water quality

The reply of an official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that there was no mechanism to instantly check the quality of drinking water too irked the panel members. On a question on the issue, an official of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board informed the panel that at least a few water quality parameters could be instantaneously checked. The continuation in office of officials who were blissfully unaware of technological developments was a shame to the society, said Mr. Ganesh Kumar.

The FSSAI official was directed to assess the water quality of all the 198 abandoned quarries in the district in two weeks.