Collector issues weather warning

KOCHI

30 November 2020 22:27 IST

District Collector S. Suhas has issued instructions for extreme caution in the light of the low pressure area building up in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather authorities have warned that the next 24 hours would be crucial and that the low pressure could cross the Sri Lakan sea and cross the land in Kanyakumari by December 3.

The district authorities have issued an orange alert for December 3 and yellow alert for December 2 and 4, said a press release here.

The Collector has banned fishing activities in the light of the extreme climatic conditions and also said that landslips and possible flooding.

He has also said that all fishing activities should be suspended until further notice.