Collector issues guidelines for green poll

KOCHI

13 November 2020 22:56 IST

Campaign material for the local body elections must be environment-friendly and biodegradable, according to the guidelines issued by District Collector S. Suhas.

Plastic, thread or ribbon should not be used. Candidates are also barred from using plastic or PVC boards, banners, flags or festoons.

Cotton clothes, paper and polyethylene materials should be used for all poll-related official purposes. Local body secretaries should take steps to remove papers and rubbish from polling stations once the voting is over. There should be separate carrybags for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and they should be processed separately, using scientific means. Yellow, red carrybags will be made available for collection and processing of masks and gloves.

Once the polling is over, posters and hoardings should be removed by those who have put them up. If that is not done, they will be removed by the secretary of the respective local body and the expenses will be charged from the persons who put them up.