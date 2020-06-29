Collector inspects NGO quarters

KOCHI

29 June 2020 00:30 IST

District Collector S. Suhas, who made a surprise inspection of the quarters of government servants (NGO Quarters) at Kakkanad on Sunday found around 70 quarters lying vacant.

The check was conducted following complaints about misuse of government quarters, said a press release from the district administration.

The Collector said those who had illegally occupied the quarters would be evicted, and action would be initiated against wrong-doers.

