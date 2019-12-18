Kochi

Collector holds meet on church dispute

District Collector S. Suhas said on Wednesday that the court order on the Marthoman Cheriya Palli in Kothamangalam must be implemented.

He was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the issue, said a press release here. It said that the Collector also noted the public sentiments on the issue.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 11:51:38 PM

